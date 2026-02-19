Over 40 nations joins Trump's Board of Peace summit to advance ‘enduring peace’ in Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to welcome representatives from more than 40 nations on Thursday to the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, where the administration says a major announcement will be made on new Board of Peace actions aimed at establishing an enduring peace in the Middle East.

The White House says the summit builds on what it describes as major achievements since last October, when the Trump administration and its team brokered an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Anna Kelly, Special Assistant to the President and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, said the Board of Peace is expected to “continue this historic success” and ultimately “prove itself to be the most consequential international body in history.”

Kelly pointed to the maintenance of the ceasefire, the 'delivery of historic levels of humanitarian aid,' and the return of both living and deceased hostages as milestones that set the stage for the board’s next phase.

Delegations are expected from the following countries and organizations: Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, the European Union, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Poland, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The administration says the breadth of participation underscores growing international backing for the Board of Peace and its efforts to translate recent diplomatic gains into a lasting regional framework.