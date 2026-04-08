Trump agrees to two week ceasefire with Iran, halting all strikes

US President Donald Trump has agreed to a conditional two-week ceasefire with Iran, tying the suspension of military operations to the immediate reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a message posted on Truth Social, Trump said Washington is prepared to halt ongoing strikes and “suspend bombings and attacks” for a two-week period, provided Tehran ensures the “complete, immediate, and secure” reopening of the vital maritime corridor, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments passes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened for coordinated navigation for the duration of the two-week period, under Iranian oversight and subject to “technical limitations.”

The Associated Press reported that under the arrangement, ships passing through the strait would be subject to newly structured charges administered with Omani participation, while Iran would receive allocated funds intended to support rebuilding efforts during the two-week pause in hostilities.

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The ceasefire announcement comes just minutes ahead of the US ultimatum to Iran of Tuesday, 8pm EST.

The ceasefire would effectively pause hostilities for two weeks, during which both sides are expected to engage in intensive negotiations aimed at reaching a broader and more permanent agreement.

“We have already met and exceeded our military objectives,” Trump said, adding that discussions toward a comprehensive peace deal are “very advanced.”

According to US officials, Iran has submitted a 10-point proposal that is now being considered as a “working basis” for negotiations. The plan reportedly includes major concessions and demands, such as sanctions relief, security guarantees, and arrangements regarding regional military presence.

A senior US official indicated that Israel has agreed to adhere to the temporary ceasefire, despite reported concerns within Israeli leadership about its implications.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has invited both sides to participate in talks in Islamabad beginning later this week, in what is expected to be a key diplomatic effort to transform the temporary truce into a lasting agreement.