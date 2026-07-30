The United States is increasingly signaling that it is preparing a significantly larger military response against Iran, as Washington weighs options ranging from limited retaliatory strikes to a sustained air campaign aimed at crippling Tehran's military capabilities.

According to Israeli assessments reported by i24NEWS Hebrew, there is growing belief within the defense establishment that the US is nearing a major counteroffensive following what officials describe as a pattern of escalating Iranian aggression across the region.

A senior Israeli security source told i24NEWS that "the Americans are preparing for something much bigger than anything we've seen so far," adding that intelligence gathered by Israel suggests Washington is organising for a broad military operation rather than another isolated round of retaliation.

The assessment comes after a series of incidents that officials say have dramatically raised tensions, including Iran's missile attack on US forces in Jordan, strikes on Saudi Arabian targets by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, threats directed at Azerbaijan and Ukraine, continued confrontations in the Strait of Hormuz, and what Israeli officials believe was a recent Iranian-linked attack on Egyptian territory.

According to the Israeli assessment, the cumulative pattern demonstrates that Tehran is expanding the conflict across multiple fronts, increasing pressure on Washington to respond more forcefully.

Those assessments align with reporting from The Wall Street Journal, which revealed that President Trump has been presented with plans for a far more extensive military campaign against Iran than previous rounds of retaliation.

The newspaper reported that Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), has prepared an option for a 10-to-14-day air campaign targeting Iran's missile infrastructure and military assets. Cooper reportedly believes that a larger offensive would significantly degrade Iran's offensive capabilities and reduce the need for prolonged defensive operations against Iranian missile attacks.

According to people familiar with the planning cited by the Journal, Cooper's proposal goes well beyond the limited retaliatory strikes carried out in recent weeks, arguing that only a sustained campaign can break the current cycle of Iranian attacks and US responses.

President Trump discussed military options with his top national security advisers aboard Air Force One last week after attending the dignified transfer ceremony for four American soldiers killed during the conflict.

Trump reportedly could approve Cooper's proposal for nearly two weeks of intensive airstrikes designed to cripple Iran's missile capabilities, or authorize a more limited military response while leaving room for renewed diplomatic efforts.

While Cooper has advocated for a more aggressive approach, US General Caine has reportedly urged caution, warning the White House about the broader strategic consequences of a prolonged conflict. He has also raised concerns over declining US inventories of air-defense interceptors, which are needed to protect American bases and allies around the world.

A senior administration official told The Wall Street Journal that Trump remains "in an escalatory mood" but is still weighing the scope of any response.