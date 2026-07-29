Speaking with journalists after the Trump-Netanyahu meeting, a senior Israeli diplomatic source reveals new details from the talks. "Iran dominated the talks," the source said. "Trump is weighing three options: a nuclear deal, maintaining and intensifying the economic blockade, or renewed military strikes."

Despite the options, Netanyahu did not tell Trump that Israel's preference is a strike, stating, "our preference is the outcome. The decision is ultimately his."

Right now, Iran is under severe economic pressure, with the source citing fuel and diesel shortages, inflation of around 90%, and the beginning of public protests. Israel is now looking to increase the pressure on Iran to amplify these issues, "both economically and kinetically."

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The source argues that Iran will struggle to fight back against additional military strikes, as, according to assessment, Iran has only 1,500 to 1,600 missiles left after Israel and the US destroyed most of their production capabilities.

When discussing the nuclear situation, the source said, "We currently do not assess that uranium enrichment is taking place at Pickaxe Mountain, and we have good intelligence on Iran's nuclear material." Nevertheless, Netanyahu reportedly told Trump that Israel has serious doubts about reaching a nuclear deal with Iran. He says 29 Iranian nuclear scientists were eliminated at Israel's insistence, saying it "removed a critical mass of knowledge from Iran's nuclear program," adding, "If Iran tries to rebuild its nuclear program, we will strike the 'metastases' as well."

Regarding Iranian leadership, the senior Israeli source says Israel knows for certain that the elusive Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive. However, since Operation Rising Lion, no one has seen him.