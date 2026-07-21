Israel believes Iran moved nuclear centrifuges into Pickaxe Mountain - report

Israeli intelligence reportedly believes Iran moved thousands of uranium-enrichment centrifuges into tunnels deep inside Pickaxe Mountain last fall, after the 12-day war in June when American and Israeli strikes targeted Iran's three main nuclear sites. This is according to a Wall Street Journal report, which stated that Israel passed these findings to the US.

Satellite imagery shows the complex was carved more than 100 yards below bedrock, making it deeper and more fortified than Fordow.

Iran claims the site is intended solely as a factory for producing and assembling centrifuges, not as an active enrichment facility, but has prevented IAEA inspectors from entering. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has demanded Iran provide answers about its activities there. Satellite imagery reviewed by CNN showed construction vehicles moving in and out of the underground site, which CNN said may amount to a violation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding requiring Iran to maintain the status quo at its nuclear sites.

President Trump said Monday that Iran would "pay" for killing US soldiers after multiple service members were killed over the weekend, one of the deadliest periods for US forces since the war began in February. The number of US troops killed in the war rose to 17 over the weekend. Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over," saying the directive had been passed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine.