'Under no circumstances': Trump and Netanyahu united on blocking Iran's nuclear ambitions

US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed their shared position that Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon during what officials described as a warm and productive meeting at the White House on Tuesday.

According to a senior official familiar with the discussions, the talks took place in a "very positive atmosphere," with the "excellent rapport" between the two leaders on full display. The official said Trump and Netanyahu agreed that Iran should "under no circumstances" be permitted to acquire nuclear weapons, "whether through an agreement or without one."

"It was a very positive meeting. The chemistry between the two leaders was evident," the official told i24NEWS.

Israel's Head of Public Diplomacy, Tzipi Hotovely, said following the Trump–Netanyahu meeting that the two leaders were in "full coordination," with discussions focused primarily on Iran. She dismissed reports that Israel had presented new intelligence on the so-called "Pickaxe Mountain" site, calling the claims false and stating the issue "never came up" during the meeting.

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Hotovely also stressed that there was no US pressure on Israel to scale back its military operations in Lebanon or Gaza, adding that Netanyahu's goal in Washington was to deepen strategic coordination with Trump rather than draw the United States directly into the conflict. Highlighting the personal rapport between the leaders, she said Netanyahu told Trump that the late Senator Lindsey Graham had been Israel's "number one friend," to which Trump replied, "I'm the number one friend."

Beyond Iran, the leaders discussed the strength of the US-Israel alliance, which the official described as "stronger than ever," as well as opportunities to deepen regional cooperation, including efforts to expand the Abraham Accords.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the meeting had concluded, describing both Trump's discussions with Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "positive and productive."

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The meeting came amid heightened attention on Iran and broader regional security, with Washington and Jerusalem continuing to coordinate closely on strategic issues.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu described his talks with Trump as "excellent," saying they reflected "full partnership, mutual support, and a shared understanding" on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He called it "one of the best conversations I've ever had with a President of the United States," praising Trump as "our friend." Netanyahu said the meeting, which included senior officials from both governments, provided an opportunity to coordinate on key issues affecting Israel's security and future. He also announced that he and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, would attend a memorial ceremony for the late Senator Lindsey Graham, saying he believed he was representing "all the citizens of Israel" in paying tribute to one of the country's closest allies.

Netanyahu and his wife also attended a memorial dinner in Washington honoring the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The event brought together Graham's family, senior US administration officials, members of Congress and close friends to celebrate the senator's legacy.

During the evening, Netanyahu met with Graham's sister, Darlene Graham Nordone, and other members of the senator's family.

"The United States has lost a great patriot. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends and supporters. And I have lost a dear friend," Netanyahu said in tribute.

The prime minister praised Graham's decades-long commitment to American national security, Israel's security and the fight against antisemitism, adding, "I will miss him greatly, and we will all miss him greatly."

According to Netanyahu's office, attendees also reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating antisemitism and strengthening the enduring alliance between the United States and Israel.