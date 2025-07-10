UN sanctions UN's Albanese for 'illegitimate & shameful campaign'

Recommended -

"Albanese’s campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel will no longer be tolerated," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on social media. “We will always stand by our partners in their right to self-defense.”

Serving as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Albanese was banned in Israel for rhetoric accusing the Jewish State of "settler-colonial genocide." She has been criticized by UN Watch and others including the US, who demand accountability from the UN and her dismissal.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump issued a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanding her dismissal.

Rubio accused Albanese of "illegitimate and shameful efforts" that led to criminal proceedings against American and Israeli "officials, companies, and executives" at the International Criminal Court.

Albanese's activities included a trip to Australia that was funded in part by pro-Hamas organizations. i24NEWS found that the UN apparently hid information regarding her finances during the November 2023 visit despite advocating for transparency.