US and Jordan sign new trade agreement to expand economic ties

The United States and Jordan have signed a new reciprocal trade agreement aimed at strengthening economic ties, expanding market access, and deepening strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by US Trade Representative Greer and Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah following an announcement by President Trump. It builds on the long-standing US-Jordan Free Trade Agreement, updating the partnership to support greater trade and investment.

Under the deal, Jordan will reduce trade barriers, improve market access for US goods, and simplify customs procedures, benefiting sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, and automotive exports. The agreement also includes commitments to support digital trade, protect intellectual property, and maintain high labor and environmental standards.

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In addition to boosting commerce, the pact strengthens cooperation on supply chain security, investment, and efforts to prevent unfair trade practices. U.S. officials said the agreement will help expand opportunities for American businesses while reinforcing Jordan's economic stability and the broader strategic partnership between the two nations.