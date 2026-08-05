US delists Iraqi carrier Fly Baghdad from sanctions list

The US Department of the Treasury has officially removed counterterrorism sanctions from Iraqi commercial airline Fly Baghdad and two of its Boeing 737 aircraft.

The decision, published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), comes after the company completed an administrative reconsideration process.

In the same update, Treasury modified the listing for the airline's CEO, Basheer Abdulkadhim Alwan Al-Shabbani, attributing his designation directly to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps–Quds Force (IRGC-QF) rather than through the airline.

According to a Treasury spokesperson, the removal was granted after Fly Baghdad demonstrated major operational changes showing its listing was no longer warranted.

Treasury officials pushed back on interpretations framing the move as a diplomatic shift, clarifying that the action is a routine outcome of the legal review process. "This is not indicative of any shift in US policy toward the Government of Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps -Quds Force, any designated terrorist organization, or any person who supports or acts on behalf of any of these," the Treasury spokesperson stated.