US, Iran to convene for 3rd round of nuclear talks in Geneva | LIVE BLOG
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: 'Iran isn't enriching right now, but they're trying to get to the point where they ultimately can.'
Iran’s negotiating team has arrived at the Omani Embassy in Geneva for 3rd round of nuclear talks with US
Iran seeks to entice Trump with major oil, gas, and investment opportunities to unlock a nuclear deal and avert war - report
Ahead of a new round of nuclear talks in Geneva, Iran is reportedly offering the U.S. major economic incentives, including access to its oil, gas, and mineral resources. The move is aimed at persuading Washington to favor a diplomatic deal over military action, with Iranian officials hoping a “commercial windfall” could help defuse tensions.
JD Vance: United States has evidence that Iran is attempting to revive its nuclear program
US Vice President JD Vance stated that the United States has evidence indicating Iran is seeking to rebuild its nuclear program following the June strikes against Iranian nuclear sites. On the eve of further talks in Geneva between US and Iranian delegations, he reiterated Washington's principle remains unchanged: Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons. "If they try to rebuild a nuclear weapon, that will be a problem for us," he said, adding that evidence to that effect had been observed.
Marco Rubio: Iran's refusal to negotiate on its missile program constitutes a "major problem"
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Iran of attempting to rebuild its nuclear capabilities, despite past destruction of the program. “After their nuclear program was obliterated, they were told not to try to restart it… You can see them always trying to rebuild elements of it,” Rubio said, adding that while Iran is “not enriching right now,” it is trying to position itself to do so. He also warned that enrichment sites “inside of mountains” raise serious concerns, stressing that without progress on the nuclear issue, talks on ballistic missiles will be impossible.
