US to sell Saudi Arabia downgraded F-35 jets to preserve Israel’s military edge - report

The F-35 fighter jets under consideration for sale to Saudi Arabia will be delivered in a downgraded configuration compared to those operated by Israel, in accordance with longstanding U.S. policy to protect Israel’s qualitative military edge in the Middle East, Reuters reported Thursday, citing American officials and defense analysts.

According to the report, the aircraft intended for Riyadh would not include several of the advanced systems and capabilities integrated into Israel’s fleet. U.S. officials said the Saudi jets would lack sensitive electronic warfare packages, upgraded weapon systems, and other classified features that Israel is authorized to modify independently.

Israel enjoys unique permissions allowing it to customize its F-35s, including the integration of domestically developed munitions, specialized radar-jamming equipment, and a number of other enhancements that do not require American approval.

These modifications, defense experts note, give the Israeli Air Force a version of the aircraft unmatched by any other operator.

In addition, defense analyst Douglas Birkey, executive director of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, told Reuters that even if the sale to Saudi Arabia moves forward, the kingdom is unlikely to receive the cutting-edge AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile. The next-generation air-to-air weapon is considered one of the most sensitive technologies associated with the F-35 platform. Access to the missile, Birkey said, will almost certainly be restricted to Israel.

The new revelations appear to contradict comments made earlier this week by U.S. President Donald Trump, who stated alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House that the planes sold to the Saudis “will be like those sold to Israel.”

Israeli defense officials have expressed concern over the prospective deal, warning that any sale of advanced fifth-generation aircraft to Saudi Arabia could challenge Israel’s long-held air superiority in the region. The matter remains under close scrutiny as negotiations between Washington and Riyadh continue.