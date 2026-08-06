VP Vance denies reports that Netanyahu confronted him during Washington visit

Strikes in Lebanon: The United States reportedly informed Beirut that it would not pressure Israel to stop

The United States has reportedly informed Lebanon that it does not intend to pressure Israel in the context of the ongoing airstrikes, according to the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar , citing its sources. Washington is instead demanding clear measures regarding the disarmament of Hezbollah, not only in southern Lebanon but throughout the country, in order to reassure Israel and allow for the expansion and acceleration of pilot zones.