VP Vance denies reports that Netanyahu confronted him during Washington visit

Yemen's Houthis fire missile at two Saudi oil tankers | LIVE BLOG
The Iran-backed group says it targeted one tanker near the Saudi port of Yanbu and another in the Gulf of Aden as part of its ongoing campaign against Saudi shipping
Strikes in Lebanon: The United States reportedly informed Beirut that it would not pressure Israel to stop
The United States has reportedly informed Lebanon that it does not intend to pressure Israel in the context of the ongoing airstrikes, according to the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar , citing its sources. Washington is instead demanding clear measures regarding the disarmament of Hezbollah, not only in southern Lebanon but throughout the country, in order to reassure Israel and allow for the expansion and acceleration of pilot zones.
Two explosions reported near an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz
An oil tanker reported hearing two explosions while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman, according to the UK Maritime Safety Organisation (UKMTO). The incident occurred approximately nine nautical miles southeast of Kumzar. The vessel and its crew are safe, and no environmental damage has been reported.
Yemen's Houthis fire missile at two Saudi oil tankers
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said Wednesday it launched missile attacks on two Saudi oil tankers, one near the Red Sea port of Yanbu and another in the Gulf of Aden, as part of its ongoing campaign against Saudi shipping. Saudi authorities have not confirmed the reported strikes. The Houthis announced the maritime campaign last month, saying it was in response to restrictions on air travel and commercial access to Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.
IDF fires interceptor at friendly fire in southern Lebanon; No injuries
The IDF said an interceptor was launched toward what was initially identified as a potential threat but was later determined to be fire from Israeli forces operating in the security zone in southern Lebanon. No injuries were reported, and the incident is under investigation.
VP Vance denies reports that Netanyahu confronted him during Washington visit
Speaking to Fox News, Vance said he and Netanyahu had "a nice and frank conversation," pushing back on an Axios headline that characterized the exchange as a confrontation.
Vance said Israel remains "a great partner" of the United States but stressed that the two allies do not always see eye to eye. "My job is to pursue the interests of no other nation on earth except for the United States of America," he said, adding that when disagreements arise with the Israeli premier, "we have a frank conversation about that."