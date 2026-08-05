'Hormuz is going to be open soon, or Iran is going to get hit very hard,' Trump warns | LIVE BLOG
The US, Iran and Oman are reportedly nearing an interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with a possible announcement on Wednesday
IDF troops dismantle Hezbollah tunnel, seize weapons cache in southern Lebanon
IDF troops operating in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon dismantled an underground Hezbollah tunnel stretching dozens of meters that the military says was intended for attacks against Israeli forces. In recent operations near Srobbin, soldiers also uncovered a Hezbollah weapons storage site containing launchers and rockets, along with dozens of additional weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, anti-tank rockets, and other military equipment.
IDF soldier seriously injured in shooting at central Israel base
An IDF soldier was seriously injured after a bullet was fired at a military base in central Israel overnight. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and the Military Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
The US, Iran and Oman are nearing an interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz - report
The proposed 60-day arrangement would restore shipping through the strategic waterway, revive the US-Iran ceasefire and pave the way for renewed nuclear negotiations after weeks of escalating tensions, Axios reports
Trump warns: ‘The Strait of Hormuz is going to be open very soon, or Iran is going to get hit very hard’
https://x.com/i/web/status/2084848694936191019
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Netanyahu rejects Board of Peace's plan for IDF to withdraw back to Yellow Line in Gaza
Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel has not agreed to the Board of Peace's Gaza disarmament proposal, despite Hamas accepting the framework last week. In his first public comments on the issue, Netanyahu said Israeli forces will remain in their current positions until Hamas is "completely disarmed," rejecting a key provision of the plan that calls for Israel to withdraw to the original Yellow Line.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2084836792801567155
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