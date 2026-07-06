France’s Macron lands in Syria, becoming the first EU leader to visit since Assad's fall: ‘Let’s open a new chapter of stability, peace’ 04:55 PM France’s Macron lands in Syria, becoming the first EU leader to visit since Assad's fall: ‘Let’s open a new chapter of stability, peace’

Gaza: IDF eliminates Hamas training commander who oversaw Nukhba force training before Oct. 7 in an overnight airstrike 04:25 PM Gaza: IDF eliminates Hamas training commander who oversaw Nukhba force training before Oct. 7 in an overnight airstrike

World Cup: Trump admits he asked Infantino to review red card because it was ‘unfair for FIFA to take out one of US’s best players’ 02:40 PM World Cup: Trump admits he asked Infantino to review red card because it was ‘unfair for FIFA to take out one of US’s best players’

Netanyahu: Turkey under Erdoğan should not receive F-35s or fighter jet engines because it would upset the regional balance of power 12:22 PM Netanyahu: Turkey under Erdoğan should not receive F-35s or fighter jet engines because it would upset the regional balance of power

France’s Macron lands in Syria, becoming the first EU leader to visit since Assad's fall: ‘Let’s open a new chapter of stability, peace’ 04:55 PM France’s Macron lands in Syria, becoming the first EU leader to visit since Assad's fall: ‘Let’s open a new chapter of stability, peace’

Gaza: IDF eliminates Hamas training commander who oversaw Nukhba force training before Oct. 7 in an overnight airstrike 04:25 PM Gaza: IDF eliminates Hamas training commander who oversaw Nukhba force training before Oct. 7 in an overnight airstrike

World Cup: Trump admits he asked Infantino to review red card because it was ‘unfair for FIFA to take out one of US’s best players’ 02:40 PM World Cup: Trump admits he asked Infantino to review red card because it was ‘unfair for FIFA to take out one of US’s best players’