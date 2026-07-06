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05:50 PM:
05:50 PM
Despite today’s announcement, Hamas still blocks technocratic gov’t entry into Gaza, rejects full demilitarization, sources tell i24NEWS
Terroristes du Hamas
04:55 PM:
France’s Macron lands in Syria, becoming the first EU leader to visit since Assad's fall: ‘Let’s open a new chapter of stability, peace’
04:55 PM
France’s Macron lands in Syria, becoming the first EU leader to visit since Assad's fall: ‘Let’s open a new chapter of stability, peace’
04:25 PM:
Gaza: IDF eliminates Hamas training commander who oversaw Nukhba force training before Oct. 7 in an overnight airstrike
04:25 PM
Gaza: IDF eliminates Hamas training commander who oversaw Nukhba force training before Oct. 7 in an overnight airstrike
03:24 PM:
03:24 PM
FM Sa'ar: Hamas's willingness to 'make room' for a technocratic government is a maneuver to prevent themselves from being dismantled
France's President Emmanuel Macron chairs the fifth follow-up meeting on combating drug trafficking, at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, Thursday July 2, 2026
03:00 PM:
03:00 PM
IDF says it struck four suspects approaching the southern Lebanon Security Zone in a vehicle posing a threat to troops
02:40 PM:
World Cup: Trump admits he asked Infantino to review red card because it was ‘unfair for FIFA to take out one of US’s best players’
02:40 PM
World Cup: Trump admits he asked Infantino to review red card because it was ‘unfair for FIFA to take out one of US’s best players’
01:35 PM:
01:35 PM
Israel expands its earthquake aid mission in Venezuela after a government request, working to develop a national recovery plan
L'ambassadeur Yoad Magen et le général de brigade Elad Edri rencontrent le ministre vénézuélien des Infrastructures.
12:22 PM:
Netanyahu: Turkey under Erdoğan should not receive F-35s or fighter jet engines because it would upset the regional balance of power
12:22 PM
Netanyahu: Turkey under Erdoğan should not receive F-35s or fighter jet engines because it would upset the regional balance of power
05:50 PM:
05:50 PM
Despite today’s announcement, Hamas still blocks technocratic gov’t entry into Gaza, rejects full demilitarization, sources tell i24NEWS
Terroristes du Hamas
04:55 PM:
France’s Macron lands in Syria, becoming the first EU leader to visit since Assad's fall: ‘Let’s open a new chapter of stability, peace’
04:55 PM
France’s Macron lands in Syria, becoming the first EU leader to visit since Assad's fall: ‘Let’s open a new chapter of stability, peace’
04:25 PM:
Gaza: IDF eliminates Hamas training commander who oversaw Nukhba force training before Oct. 7 in an overnight airstrike
04:25 PM
Gaza: IDF eliminates Hamas training commander who oversaw Nukhba force training before Oct. 7 in an overnight airstrike
03:24 PM:
03:24 PM
FM Sa'ar: Hamas's willingness to 'make room' for a technocratic government is a maneuver to prevent themselves from being dismantled
France's President Emmanuel Macron chairs the fifth follow-up meeting on combating drug trafficking, at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, Thursday July 2, 2026
03:00 PM:
03:00 PM
IDF says it struck four suspects approaching the southern Lebanon Security Zone in a vehicle posing a threat to troops
02:40 PM:
World Cup: Trump admits he asked Infantino to review red card because it was ‘unfair for FIFA to take out one of US’s best players’
02:40 PM
World Cup: Trump admits he asked Infantino to review red card because it was ‘unfair for FIFA to take out one of US’s best players’
01:35 PM:
01:35 PM
Israel expands its earthquake aid mission in Venezuela after a government request, working to develop a national recovery plan
L'ambassadeur Yoad Magen et le général de brigade Elad Edri rencontrent le ministre vénézuélien des Infrastructures.
12:22 PM:
Netanyahu: Turkey under Erdoğan should not receive F-35s or fighter jet engines because it would upset the regional balance of power
12:22 PM
Netanyahu: Turkey under Erdoğan should not receive F-35s or fighter jet engines because it would upset the regional balance of power