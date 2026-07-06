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Macron lands in Syria, becoming the first EU leader to visit since Assad's fall | LIVE BLOG
"I come to affirm France’s commitment to the Syrian people, for a sovereign Syria, united in its diversity and at peace with its neighbors. Together, let us open a new chapter of stability and peace"
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Netanyahu urges US to block F-35 sales to Ankara
Israeli Foreign Minister Sa’ar also condemned Turkey, calling Turkish FM Fidan's remarks as ‘a clear call for genocide’ during bilateral meeting with Rwanda
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4 min
Hamas impeding post-war Gaza governance plan, rejecting key disarmament terms
Despite despite recent public statements, Hamas still blocks technocratic gov’t entry into Gaza, rejects full demilitarization, sources tell i24NEWS
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Israel to expand earthquake aid mission in Venezuela
At the request of the Venezuelan government, the Israeli aid delegation will also take part in the development of a national plan for the reconstruction of areas destroyed by the earthquake
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3 min
UEFA slams FIFA over decision to lift Balogun's red card suspension
US President Trump later admitted he asked FIFA Chief Infantino to review red card because it was ‘unfair for FIFA to take out one of US’s best players’
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Dozens killed in the deadliest clash between the Houthis and Yemeni forces since 2022
The battles have resulted in dozens of dead and wounded amid warnings of an escalation that could threaten the truce that has been in place since 2022
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New wave of arrests in Turkey ahead of the NATO summit
Ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, the Turkish authorities have carried out a new wave of arrests targeting journalists, lawyers, dissidents, and activists.
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The IDF is preparing for a possible resumption of fighting against Hezbollah
Security services believe that Hezbollah is accelerating its reorganization in anticipation of a possible resumption of fighting, the IDF says it is preparing its forces for all scenarios
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3 min
Russia strikes Kyiv with mass missile and drone attack, killing at least 11
The assault marks the second large-scale attack on Kyiv in less than a week, and it comes ahead of Ukrainian President Zelensky's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in Turkey
Read time: 3 min.
News feed
France’s Macron lands in Syria, becoming the first EU leader to visit since Assad's fall: ‘Let’s open a new chapter of stability, peace’
Gaza: IDF eliminates Hamas training commander who oversaw Nukhba force training before Oct. 7 in an overnight airstrike
World Cup: Trump admits he asked Infantino to review red card because it was ‘unfair for FIFA to take out one of US’s best players’
Netanyahu: Turkey under Erdoğan should not receive F-35s or fighter jet engines because it would upset the regional balance of power
Hamas announces it's dissolving its governing body in the Gaza Strip, to transfer day-to-day powers to a technocratic committee
‘The destroyer was destroyed, Israel prepared to defend itself once again,’ says Def. Minister Katz as Khamenei’s funeral enters 3rd day
Israeli President responds to gov’t decision to disobey High Court ruling: ‘Not respecting a ruling is a red line that must not be crossed’
French President Macron to visit Syrian President al-Sharaa in Damascus, accompanied by delegation of French investors