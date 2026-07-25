A Greek-operated Patriot air defense battery in Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles fired from Yemen by Houthi jihadists toward oil refineries in the western city of Yanbu on Saturday, Reuters reported, citing Greek security sources.

Saudi Civil Defense issued an emergency warning in Yanbu as the missiles approached. Two Greek officials confirmed that the projectiles had been launched from Yemen and were aimed at the city’s refining facilities.

Greece deployed the US-made Patriot system and its military crew to Saudi Arabia in 2021 under a bilateral agreement intended to strengthen the protection of the kingdom’s energy infrastructure.

Saturday’s interception marked only the second time the Greek contingent had used the system against an incoming threat since its deployment.

The Saudi strikes followed a Houthi announcement of a maritime blockade against the kingdom and attacks on Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea, opening a new front in the wider regional conflict.