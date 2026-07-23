Oil tanker hit near Saudi coast as Houthis claim attacks on two vessels

An oil tanker was struck by a projectile overnight near the Saudi city of Al-Shuqaiq, north of Yemen's coast, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The impact sparked a fire on board, which the crew managed to extinguish. No injuries or environmental damage were reported.

Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that the vessel was carrying nearly 500,000 barrels of crude oil and was hit by a missile launched from Yemen.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree later claimed responsibility, saying the group had targeted two Saudi oil tankers — the Encela and the Layla — with missiles and drones.

"We attacked two Saudi oil tankers with missiles and drones after they violated the maritime blockade. We also forced ten other ships to turn back," Saree said.

On Monday, the Iran-backed Houthis announced the immediate enforcement of a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, marking the most significant escalation between the two sides since a U.N.-brokered truce was reached in 2022.

The Houthis have warned they will respond to any escalation in Saudi military operations, while Riyadh has vowed to take all measures permitted under international law to protect its commercial shipping.

The latest incident comes amid renewed fighting in Yemen. Two weeks ago, at least 50 Houthi fighters were reportedly killed in clashes with government forces in the southern part of Hodeidah province.