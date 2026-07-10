US-Iran tensions high after two days of attacks. This as the US braces for a prolonged escalation. Overnight, there were Initial reports of explosions across several locations in southeast Iran, for example, the Bandar Abbas, Bushehr area. However, a US official who spoke with i24NEWS says the US was not conducting military strikes when some of those strikes were heard. In response, US President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Thursday night, updating the Prime Minister on American moves in the Gulf. For his part, the Prime Minister raised the seriousness of the statements made by Erdogan and his people against the existence of the State of Israel. According to two Israeli sources who spoke with i24NEWS, Iran currently has no interest in getting Israel involved in the regional escalation, and therefore, they are not firing at Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has officially been buried. Following a week-long funeral ceremony across multiple locations, the burial, which was a private event, took place at the Imam Reza shrine in the city of Mashhad, where Khamenei was born. It was previously reported that Iran’s new leader, and son of Khamenei, Mojtaba, did not appear at the funeral for his father, despite other family members doing so. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY