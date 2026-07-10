Iran planned to kill President Trump, according to new shared intelligence given to the US by Israel | LIVE BLOG
According to multiple reports, Intelligence provided by Israel to the US showed Iran considering a new plan to assassinate Trump
US-Iran tensions high after two days of attacks. This as the US braces for a prolonged escalation. Overnight, there were Initial reports of explosions across several locations in southeast Iran, for example, the Bandar Abbas, Bushehr area. However, a US official who spoke with i24NEWS says the US was not conducting military strikes when some of those strikes were heard. In response, US President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Thursday night, updating the Prime Minister on American moves in the Gulf. For his part, the Prime Minister raised the seriousness of the statements made by Erdogan and his people against the existence of the State of Israel. According to two Israeli sources who spoke with i24NEWS, Iran currently has no interest in getting Israel involved in the regional escalation, and therefore, they are not firing at Israel.
Meanwhile, Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has officially been buried. Following a week-long funeral ceremony across multiple locations, the burial, which was a private event, took place at the Imam Reza shrine in the city of Mashhad, where Khamenei was born. It was previously reported that Iran’s new leader, and son of Khamenei, Mojtaba, did not appear at the funeral for his father, despite other family members doing so. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY
Israel willing to join US in renewed strikes against Iran - report
According to an unsourced report by the public broadcaster Kan, officials in Jerusalem believe the attacks between the US and Iran will continue and some in government want to join in.
The New York Post also quoted a Jerusalem source saying Israel would be ‘willing to do it again.’
De-escalation talks underway, with Pakistan and Qatar working to bring US and Iran to the negotiating table - report