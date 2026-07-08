'Iranians called, they want to make a deal so badly' Trump declares after US strikes

The fragile mid-June ceasefire between the United States and Iran effectively collapsed after CENTCOM launched a major wave of retaliatory airstrikes across southern Iran. The military action, which hit over 80 targets including air defenses and Revolutionary Guard boats near critical port cities like Bandar Abbas and Bushehr, was ordered by President Trump in response to recent Iranian attacks on three commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking from the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump declared the interim truce officially "over," while the US Treasury Department simultaneously revoked a crucial sanctions waiver that had briefly allowed Iran to legally sell oil on the global market.

Tehran immediately disavowed the truce in response to the airstrikes and the loss of its oil license, with Iran’s central military command launching retaliatory combat drones and missiles at US military positions in Bahrain and Kuwait. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY