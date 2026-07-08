'Iranians called, they want to make a deal so badly' Trump declares after US strikes

'Iranians called, they want to make a deal badly' Trump declares after new US strikes | LIVE BLOG
CENTCOM confirms the US struck 90 targets in Iran overnight, 10 more than the night before
The fragile mid-June ceasefire between the United States and Iran effectively collapsed after CENTCOM launched a major wave of retaliatory airstrikes across southern Iran. The military action, which hit over 80 targets including air defenses and Revolutionary Guard boats near critical port cities like Bandar Abbas and Bushehr, was ordered by President Trump in response to recent Iranian attacks on three commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking from the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Trump declared the interim truce officially "over," while the US Treasury Department simultaneously revoked a crucial sanctions waiver that had briefly allowed Iran to legally sell oil on the global market.
Tehran immediately disavowed the truce in response to the airstrikes and the loss of its oil license, with Iran’s central military command launching retaliatory combat drones and missiles at US military positions in Bahrain and Kuwait. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY
IRGC says they struck US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim to have attacked two US bases in Kuwait and two US bases in Bahrain in retaliation for US strikes overnight.
CENTCOM confirms US struck 90 Iranian military targets, hitting approximately 10 more targets than night before
The US military carried out a new wave of strikes against Iranian military infrastructure on July 8, targeting roughly 90 sites along Iran's coastline, according to U.S. Central Command. The operation focused on air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage facilities, naval capabilities, and logistics hubs. US officials said the strikes were intended to further reduce Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz, following a separate round of offensive operations conducted the previous night.
'Iranians called, they want to make a deal so badly' Trump declares after US strikes
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Explosions reported on strategic Iranian Abu Musa island in the eastern Persian Gulf