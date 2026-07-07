US strikes 80 targets in Iran overnight in retaliation for disrupting Hormuz traffic | LIVE BLOG

Bint Jbeil: Hezbollah gunman killed after opening fire on IDF troops

Israeli forces killed a Hezbollah operative after he opened fire on troops conducting searches in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, the Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday. The operation took place at the same building where a reservist soldier was seriously wounded in an encounter last week. According to the IDF, troops from the Yiftach Reserve Brigade immediately returned fire, killing the gunman, and no Israeli soldiers were injured in the exchange.

The military said one military working dog was killed during the operation, while another service dog engaged the attacker, helping neutralize the threat.