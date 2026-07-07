US strikes 80 targets in Iran overnight in retaliation for disrupting Hormuz traffic | LIVE BLOG
‘The era of bullying is over. We don’t fold,’ Iran’s Ghalibaf says US strikes and oil sanctions are major MoU violations
Iran attacked three commercial shipping vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, including a Saudi crude oil tanker and a Qatari liquefied natural gas carrier.
In response, Qatar formally summoned Iran’s deputy ambassador to protest the incident, while Saudi Arabia condemned the attacks as a direct threat to international navigation and global energy supplies. Overnight, the United States military conducted retaliatory strikes on 80 targets in response to the disruption to Hormuz traffic. CENTCOM confirmed naval and radar targets inside southern Iran were struck in order to degrade Tehran's capability to disrupt the shipping lanes. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY
Bint Jbeil: Hezbollah gunman killed after opening fire on IDF troops
Israeli forces killed a Hezbollah operative after he opened fire on troops conducting searches in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, the Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday. The operation took place at the same building where a reservist soldier was seriously wounded in an encounter last week. According to the IDF, troops from the Yiftach Reserve Brigade immediately returned fire, killing the gunman, and no Israeli soldiers were injured in the exchange.
The military said one military working dog was killed during the operation, while another service dog engaged the attacker, helping neutralize the threat.
Kuwait army says it's 'engaging hostile missile and drone attacks'
Earlier, reports indicated that hostile threat sirens were triggered in Kuwait and Bahrain
IRGC claims to have shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over southern Iran, Iranian media reports
US forces complete strikes against Iran, hitting over 80 targets in response to Iran’s attacks on commercial ships - CENTCOM
"US forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor."
https://x.com/i/web/status/2074680780920668399
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Iran ‘holds US gov’t responsible’ for breaching MoU, says it will take any ‘measures deemed necessary’ to safeguard national security
https://x.com/i/web/status/2074681304625369519
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CENTCOM confirms US launched series of strikes against Iran in retaliation for targeting three commercial ships in Hormuz
"US Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The US strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire."
https://x.com/i/web/status/2074603238175998290
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Initial report: Several explosions heard in Iran’s port city of Sirik