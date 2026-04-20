Iran, US in deadlock over blockade as ceasefire deadline nears; Pakistan reportedly seeks extension | LIVE BLOG
Tehran cites blockade and alleged violations as key obstacles to negotiations • Iran parliament speaker Ghalibaf warns of “new cards” as Tehran accuses US of turning talks into a “table of surrender”
Iran is considering joining planned talks with the United States in Pakistan as a fragile ceasefire nears its expiration this week, according to a senior Iranian official who told Reuters that Tehran is “positively reviewing” participation but has not made a final decision. Pakistan has reportedly asked the United States and Iran to extend the current ceasefire for an additional two weeks, Saudi Al Arabiya reported overnight, citing Pakistani media.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said “continued violations of the ceasefire” by the US remain a major obstacle, while officials also cited the ongoing US blockade as a key issue, raising uncertainty over whether negotiations will go ahead before the truce deadline.
Iran’s Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also said overnight that Tehran rejects negotiations under pressure, saying Iran “does not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats.” READ MORE FROM MONDAY
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US officials warn Trump's public statements could be derailing Iran talks - report
Negotiations between the United States and Iran appeared to be moving toward a possible deal to end the seven-week war as the weekend approached, but momentum quickly stalled after conflicting public statements and disputed claims about the status of the talks, according to multiple sources cited in a Monday CNN report.
According to the report, some officials in the Trump administration privately acknowledged that the president’s public remarks may have complicated the process, citing the sensitivity of the negotiations and long-standing mistrust between Tehran and Washington as key factors. READ MORE
Iran parliament speaker rejects talks under pressure, warns of escalation
Iran’s Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said overnight that Tehran rejects negotiations under pressure, accusing US President Donald Trump of trying to turn talks “into a table of surrender” by imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire.
Ghalibaf said Iran “does not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats,” adding that over the past two weeks the country has “prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield,” signaling potential escalation.
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Pakistan seeks extension of US-Iran ceasefire by two weeks
Pakistan has reportedly asked the United States and Iran to extend the current ceasefire for an additional two weeks, Saudi Al Arabiya reported, citing Pakistani media.
According to the report, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may announce the extension as early as Tuesday, with the agreement between Washington and Tehran approaching its scheduled expiration.