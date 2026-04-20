Iran is considering joining planned talks with the United States in Pakistan as a fragile ceasefire nears its expiration this week, according to a senior Iranian official who told Reuters that Tehran is “positively reviewing” participation but has not made a final decision. Pakistan has reportedly asked the United States and Iran to extend the current ceasefire for an additional two weeks, Saudi Al Arabiya reported overnight, citing Pakistani media.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said “continued violations of the ceasefire” by the US remain a major obstacle, while officials also cited the ongoing US blockade as a key issue, raising uncertainty over whether negotiations will go ahead before the truce deadline.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also said overnight that Tehran rejects negotiations under pressure, saying Iran “does not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats.” READ MORE FROM MONDAY