Over the weekend, it was reported that the US special forces are preparing for a potential raid to seize Iran’s enriched uranium. According to the New York Post, US Special Operations forces were preparing for a potential ground operation to recover enriched uranium from Iran’s fortified nuclear facilities. The operation could require thousands of troops to secure the sites, clear damaged or booby-trapped entrances and protect routes used to transport the nuclear material to an airfield. Possible targets included the damaged Fordo and Isfahan facilities, as well as the underground Pickaxe Mountain complex near Natanz.

Meanwhile in the West Bank, more than 70 wanted suspects were arrested by Israeli forces in extensive counterterrorism operations throughout the region. In one operation, in the village of Tel, where the terrorist who executed Friday’s shooting attack resided, IDF soldiers apprehended 11 wanted suspects and questioned approximately 80 additional suspects in the area. All apprehended individuals were transferred to security forces for further processing. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY