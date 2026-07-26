IRGC says UK would be ‘definite and legitimate target’ if it aids US in war | LIVE BLOG
In response, the UK has stated its armed forces were ready to protect the country from any attack
Over the weekend, it was reported that the US special forces are preparing for a potential raid to seize Iran’s enriched uranium. According to the New York Post, US Special Operations forces were preparing for a potential ground operation to recover enriched uranium from Iran’s fortified nuclear facilities. The operation could require thousands of troops to secure the sites, clear damaged or booby-trapped entrances and protect routes used to transport the nuclear material to an airfield. Possible targets included the damaged Fordo and Isfahan facilities, as well as the underground Pickaxe Mountain complex near Natanz.
Meanwhile in the West Bank, more than 70 wanted suspects were arrested by Israeli forces in extensive counterterrorism operations throughout the region. In one operation, in the village of Tel, where the terrorist who executed Friday’s shooting attack resided, IDF soldiers apprehended 11 wanted suspects and questioned approximately 80 additional suspects in the area. All apprehended individuals were transferred to security forces for further processing. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY
Iranian and Omani officials met over the weekend in Tehran to discuss the Strait of Hormuz
According to the Iranian foreign ministry, technical and political consultations between the two sides are ongoing
WATCH: US forces board the Comoros-flagged M/T Charminar in the Arabian Sea.
Over the weekend, CENTCOM forces disabled Mozambique-flagged M/T Lavine in the Gulf of Oman. The US says it has redirected 12 commercial vessels in an attempt to maintain its renewed blockade of Iranian ports
https://x.com/i/web/status/2081250395255427364
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