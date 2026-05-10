Israel deports Gaza flotilla activists Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Ávila

The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that two international activists, Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Ávila, have been deported from the country.

The decision follows the conclusion of an investigation into their roles within a recent "provocation flotilla" that sought to challenge the maritime boundaries of the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry characterized the individuals as 'professional provocateurs' and emphasized that the move was necessary to maintain the integrity of Israel's security protocols.

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Officials stated that the state remains committed to preventing any breach of the naval blockade, which it maintains is a lawful and essential measure for regional security.

The Ministry's statement made it clear that foreign nationals participating in attempts to bypass these established channels will face immediate legal and administrative consequences.

This after Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares formally summoned Israel’s top envoy to protest the continued detention of Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish citizen of Palestinian origin.

The flotilla, a convoy of roughly 100 vessels carrying 1,000 activists, was intercepted by the Israeli Navy in international waters off the coast of Greece.

While organizers claimed the mission was intended to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Israeli authorities reported that no aid was brought, and later posted a video of condoms and drugs found on the ship. Following the Israeli interception of the sip, most participants were deported immediately, except Abu Keshek and Brazilian national Thiago Avila.