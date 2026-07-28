Netanyahu lands in DC ahead of Trump meeting | LIVE BLOG

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for the United States, at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, for a meeting at the White House. The Prime Minister says that among the topics discussed will be Iran and ongoing security coordination between the US and Israel. During his trip to the US, Netanyahu will also attend the funeral ceremony of the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Meanwhile, the war between the US and Iran remains in a deadlock; Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says the US is not involved in talks with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz. He also added that Iran has not asked to resume talks with the United States to end the war and confirmed reports. This comes as the Houthis in Yemen continue their attacks against Saudi Arabia. The terrorist organization claimed a drone attack on Saudi oil infrastructure. They say the attack was carried out in response to what was described as Saudi drones violating Yemeni airspace. READ MORE FROM MONDAY