Netanyahu lands in DC ahead of Trump meeting | LIVE BLOG
Netanyahu and Trump are expected to discuss the conflict in Iran, tensions in Lebanon, and the Abraham Accords. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to meet with Trump on Tuesday
On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for the United States, at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, for a meeting at the White House. The Prime Minister says that among the topics discussed will be Iran and ongoing security coordination between the US and Israel. During his trip to the US, Netanyahu will also attend the funeral ceremony of the late Senator Lindsey Graham.
Meanwhile, the war between the US and Iran remains in a deadlock; Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei says the US is not involved in talks with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz. He also added that Iran has not asked to resume talks with the United States to end the war and confirmed reports. This comes as the Houthis in Yemen continue their attacks against Saudi Arabia. The terrorist organization claimed a drone attack on Saudi oil infrastructure. They say the attack was carried out in response to what was described as Saudi drones violating Yemeni airspace. READ MORE FROM MONDAY
Next round of US-led talks between Israel and Lebanon will take place in Rome from August 4–6
The talks will focus on further implementing the current framework agreement and expanding the pilot zone program in southern Lebanon
The State Department insists the power transfer is going well, amid concerns that Israel will not agree to perform additional withdrawals as the October Knesset election approaches
Due to the war with Iran and now Yemen, the Saudi state-owned gas company, Saudi Aramco, is considering new prices for Sidi Kerir oil exports to Asia - report
The idea to move to a new pricing mechanism for crude loading from Egypt's Sidi Kerir port reflects higher shipping costs after re-routing exports through the Suez Canal. The Houthi-imposed blockade in the Red Sea’s Bab el-Mandeb Strait is forcing Saudi Arabia to export through Egypt, forcing ships to sail a longer route around Africa to get to Asia
Iran executes two men over charges related to January protests
The Iranian Judiciary's Mizan News Agency identified the individuals as Abolfazl Sepahi Badjani and Amirhossein Safari Hosseinabadi. It said they were charged with taking part in the killing of security force members.
IDF intercepts drone in Jordanian territory close to Israeli border; origin of launch under review