Netanyahu to fly to Washington to meet with Trump and attend Graham funeral | LIVE BLOG
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Washington, DC at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, to discuss all pending issues including the war with Iran
On Sunday, the Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, has reportedly recommended halting the bombing campaign in the Strait of Hormuz, believing its effectiveness has reached its limits. According to Axios, citing two sources close to the military official, Admiral Cooper believes that the majority of identified targets have already been neutralized and continued strikes would not offer significant operational benefit. This report comes as Iranian leadership indicated a conditional de-escalation, saying they will halt their strikes as long as the United States continues to do the same.
Despite the ceasefire, reports of explosions continue in the region. Senior White House and Pentagon officials denied Iranian claims of a naval mine explosion. Tehran reported that an oil tanker struck a naval mine while attempting to leave the Strait of Hormuz without authorization. However, US forces say they have not detected any naval mine explosions against a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz to date. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY
IDF intercepts two drones near the Israel-Jordan border; origin of the launch is under review
The drones did not cross into Israeli territory, and no sirens were sounded
A senior Iranian lawmaker warned Ukraine that any attack on Iran 'always comes with a cost'
Mehr, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of parliament, wrote on his social media account, 'Any attack on Iran always comes with a cost, and this remains true to this day'
The warning follows a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea early Saturday that killed one sailor and wounded another. Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack, calling it a violation of the UN Charter and an act of aggression that could spread the war