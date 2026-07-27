Netanyahu to fly to Washington to meet with Trump and attend Graham funeral | LIVE BLOG

On Sunday, the Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, has reportedly recommended halting the bombing campaign in the Strait of Hormuz, believing its effectiveness has reached its limits. According to Axios, citing two sources close to the military official, Admiral Cooper believes that the majority of identified targets have already been neutralized and continued strikes would not offer significant operational benefit. This report comes as Iranian leadership indicated a conditional de-escalation, saying they will halt their strikes as long as the United States continues to do the same.

Despite the ceasefire, reports of explosions continue in the region. Senior White House and Pentagon officials denied Iranian claims of a naval mine explosion. Tehran reported that an oil tanker struck a naval mine while attempting to leave the Strait of Hormuz without authorization. However, US forces say they have not detected any naval mine explosions against a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz to date. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY