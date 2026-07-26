'The regime will fall': Pahlavi meets with World Jewish Congress Israel President

World Jewish Congress Israel President Sylvan Adams met exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi in Paris on Saturday, where the two discussed their vision for a democratic Iran and the eventual restoration of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Jerusalem.

The meeting focused on the Iranian people's aspirations for freedom, the longstanding historical ties between Iranians and Jews, and what both men described as the possibility of rebuilding relations once the current Iranian regime is replaced.

"I pray that the brave Iranian people will topple the regime and that we will soon open the Israeli Embassy in Tehran," Adams said during the meeting.

Adams expressed support for Pahlavi's vision of a democratic and pluralistic Iran, saying the Jewish people stand with Iranians seeking political change.

"We discussed our hope for the freedom and liberation of the long-suffering Iranian people, who are starving for freedom," Adams said. "The Jewish people entirely support your vision of a free, pluralistic, representative and democratic Iran, and we will be standing with you shoulder to shoulder."

Pahlavi, the eldest son of Iran's last shah and a leading opposition figure living in exile, said the relationship between Iran and Israel stretches back thousands of years.

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"What we are contemplating for the 21st century started 25 centuries ago," he said. "Iran and Israel are the only two countries on this planet that have a biblical relationship."

He also paid tribute to Iranians who have died during protests and unrest in recent years.

"Thousands of Iranians have been killed recently," Pahlavi said. "They didn't die for a strait to remain open or for a nuclear deal. They died for liberty."

Pahlavi thanked Jewish communities and Israelis for supporting the Iranian people's struggle for freedom.

"We have always had the support of Jews around the world and Israelis for Iranian freedom, and we appreciate that very, very much," he said.

During the meeting, Pahlavi said he hoped to one day welcome Adams to Tehran after political change in Iran and work together to identify sites for the future embassies of Israel and Iran.

Adams embraced the idea, saying he hoped to travel to Tehran to help find a permanent location for a future Israeli embassy.

As a symbolic gesture, Adams presented Pahlavi with two mezuzahs carved from Jerusalem stone. Each contains a handwritten parchment prepared by an Iranian-Israeli scribe, linking both Iranian and Jewish heritage.

According to Adams, one mezuzah is intended for the future Embassy of Israel in Tehran, while the other is destined for a future Iranian Embassy in Jerusalem.

"I'm a real estate man. This is how I made my living," Adams said. "My hope is to come to Tehran in the very near future and look for a piece of real estate on which will sit the Israeli embassy in Tehran."