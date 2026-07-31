Trump announces Board of Peace reached agreement for disarmament of Hamas | LIVE BLOG
Israel has not yet agreed to the plan, but President Trump will reportedly be 'disappointed' if they do not side with the deal. It was made despite Iranian attempts to convince Hamas to act against it
Overnight, the Gaza Board of Peace High Representative Nickolay Mladenov announced that the Board has reached an agreement with Hamas on the decommissioning of weapons and the civilian transition to government. In a post on X, Mladenov wrote, 'Withdrawal must move in lockstep with decommissioning,' and that the Palestinian people need to take charge of their own future. He also wrote that he was grateful to US President Donald Trump, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE for their support and help in the negotiations.
However, Israel was left off this list, as this announcement comes just a day after a senior Israeli official told i24NEWS that Israel has rejected the current 15-point roadmap on the table, saying, ‘no IDF withdrawal will happen before Hamas is disarmed, Gaza is demilitarized.’ According to the official, the issue of Gaza was not raised at all in the meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump, and the plan in question does not provide a satisfactory response to these demands. Israel conveyed its objections on the matter to Tony Blair's envoy. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY
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The first weapons that will be transferred will be from the police, followed by the decommissioning of heavy weapons, says Board of Peace officials
All military activity in Gaza will need to stop under the implementation of the plan. Requirements for conditions to be met will be published in two weeks. Israeli withdrawal will be done in phases according to a timeline to be finalized
Hamas and armed factions will hand over weapons to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza
US not asking Israel to agree to anything not included in earlier plan - report
Israel has not formally agreed to the plan, but the source that spoke to Reuters said President Trump would be 'disappointed' if Israel does not approve. Nevertheless, the source says they are confident that Israel will adhere to the teams
Iran tried to convince Hamas not to agree to the deal, but the US was able to overcome that - report
According to Reuters, the draft agreement stipulates that heavy weapons would only be stored and kept under the control of a Palestinian administration. They also say the plan will be put in motion over the next weeks