Trump announces Board of Peace reached agreement for disarmament of Hamas | LIVE BLOG

Overnight, the Gaza Board of Peace High Representative Nickolay Mladenov announced that the Board has reached an agreement with Hamas on the decommissioning of weapons and the civilian transition to government. In a post on X, Mladenov wrote, 'Withdrawal must move in lockstep with decommissioning,' and that the Palestinian people need to take charge of their own future. He also wrote that he was grateful to US President Donald Trump, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE for their support and help in the negotiations.

However, Israel was left off this list, as this announcement comes just a day after a senior Israeli official told i24NEWS that Israel has rejected the current 15-point roadmap on the table, saying, ‘no IDF withdrawal will happen before Hamas is disarmed, Gaza is demilitarized.’ According to the official, the issue of Gaza was not raised at all in the meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump, and the plan in question does not provide a satisfactory response to these demands. Israel conveyed its objections on the matter to Tony Blair's envoy. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY