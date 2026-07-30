Joint US and Saudi forces launched coordinated airstrikes against Iran-backed paramilitary positions across several provinces in Iraq, killing at least 10 members of the Popular Mobilisation Forces.

The strikes were carried out in retaliation for more than 30 Iranian drone and missile attacks over the preceding 72 hours, which included strikes on US military installations in Jordan that effectively shattered a temporary pause in direct hostilities. Amid the renewed exchange, President Trump warned that the US would continue "hitting Iran hard," even as fragile diplomatic efforts by mediators continue to stall over maritime security and the standoff surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY