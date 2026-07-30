US completes 'heavy wave of strikes' against Iran, after 6 days without strikes | LIVE BLOG
Overnight US strikes in Iran were ‘approximately twice as large in intensity and scope as previous operations,’ a US official tells i24NEWS
Joint US and Saudi forces launched coordinated airstrikes against Iran-backed paramilitary positions across several provinces in Iraq, killing at least 10 members of the Popular Mobilisation Forces.
The strikes were carried out in retaliation for more than 30 Iranian drone and missile attacks over the preceding 72 hours, which included strikes on US military installations in Jordan that effectively shattered a temporary pause in direct hostilities. Amid the renewed exchange, President Trump warned that the US would continue "hitting Iran hard," even as fragile diplomatic efforts by mediators continue to stall over maritime security and the standoff surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY
Iran behind yesterday’s drone attack targeting two US natural gas ships in Egypt’s Damietta port - report
The explosion at the Egyptian Mediterranean port of Damietta which set off fires on two ships, including a US LNG storage tanker, was caused by a drone attack, two unnamed Iranians told the NY Times. The sources did not say whether Iran or an Iran-backed militia in the region had launched the attack, or from where.
Overnight US strikes in Iran were ‘approximately twice as large in intensity and scope as previous operations,’ a US official tells i24NEWS
Trump received the Saudi Minister of Defense at the White House - report
US President Trump met with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Wednesday, according to a US official to Axios. Prince Khalid bin Salman reportedly delivered a message to Trump from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) regarding the war with Iran and the regional escalation.
Trump reportedly weighs major Iran air campaign as top commander pushes for escalation
President Trump is considering a sweeping military response against Iran following a surprise missile attack that killed four US soldiers, with CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper presenting plans for a 10-to-14-day air campaign aimed at severely degrading Iran's missile arsenal. While Cooper argues that a larger offensive would reduce future threats by weakening Tehran's strike capability, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen.
US launches 'heavy' strikes on IRGC targets after 6 days without attacks
US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a heavy wave of airstrikes against dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets across Iran late on July 29, responding to an attempted ballistic missile attack on American forces a day earlier. The strikes targeted military command centres, missile and drone facilities, coastal defence sites, and maritime capabilities in an effort to reduce threats to US personnel, commercial shipping, and Gulf allies. CENTCOM said all Iranian missiles fired during the July 28 attack were successfully intercepted, with no reported damage to US forces.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2082664818226483526
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