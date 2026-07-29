US and Saudi Arabia launch strikes on Iranian proxies in Iraq | LIVE BLOG

A fragile lull in Middle East hostilities shattered over the last 24 hours after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched a ballistic missile attack targeting US forces in the Middle East. The US and Saudi Arabia also conducted joins airstrikes against Iran-backed militia targets in eastern Iraq.

The renewed spike in tension coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Trump at the White House on Tuesday, where Netanyahu presented fresh intelligence detailing alleged expansions at Iran’s underground Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY HERE