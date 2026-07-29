US and Saudi Arabia launch strikes on Iranian proxies in Iraq | LIVE BLOG
Iran fires missiles at US forces in Jordan for the first time in days of an unofficial ceasefire with the US. since US President Trump announced a pause in Iran strikes
A fragile lull in Middle East hostilities shattered over the last 24 hours after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard launched a ballistic missile attack targeting US forces in the Middle East. The US and Saudi Arabia also conducted joins airstrikes against Iran-backed militia targets in eastern Iraq.
The renewed spike in tension coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Trump at the White House on Tuesday, where Netanyahu presented fresh intelligence detailing alleged expansions at Iran’s underground Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY HERE
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Iran to receive Chinese air defense missiles - report
Iran is expected to receive within weeks the first shipment of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air defence missile launchers under a deal worth an estimated $60–70 million, according to three sources cited by Reuters.
The purchase marks one of Tehran's largest known efforts to reinforce its short-range air defences since its war with the United States and Israel exposed vulnerabilities in protecting military bases and critical infrastructure.
Iran fires missiles at US forces in Jordan for the first time since US President Trump announced a pause in Iran strikes
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) says the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched several ballistic missiles from Iran against US forces deployed in the Middle East. Washington says all the missiles were intercepted and US forces remain on high alert.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2082231500318114110
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US and Saudi Arabia launch strikes on Iranian proxies in Iraq
US and Saudi forces conducted precision strikes on Tuesday against several logistics sites and weapons depots of pro-Iranian groups in eastern Iraq , CENTCOM announced.
This operation is a response to more than 30 drone attacks carried out in 72 hours, under the direction of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, against American forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2082300736159764867
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