TRUMP: The US is locked and loaded and ready to go against Iran at levels not seen since WWII | LIVE BLOG
In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump says that while the US military is ready to strike Iran, he has decided to cancel the attack “for the future benefit of the WORLD’
Israel heightened its alert on Saturday. This is due to officials assessing that US President Donald Trump was “closer than ever” to ordering a significant attack on Iran, though a final decision had not been made, Channel 12 reported. An Israeli source described tensions as being at a peak and “on the verge of exploding.” This comes as the US Embassy in Jerusalem urges Americans in the Middle East to consider leaving, warning of flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions
Meanwhile, a top US military official is warning that he does not have enough firepower to be able to protect Israel in case of war. According to a defense official who spoke with the Washington Post, General Alexus Grynkewich, head of US European Command, said another Navy destroyer was needed, or he could be forced to prioritize defending the US homeland over Israel. The general warned the Pentagon that he does not have enough naval assets to maintain the current level of protection for Israel against Iranian ballistic missiles. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY
Iranian Foreign Minister warns US against new strikes on call to regional leaders – report
In separate calls with senior officials from Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly warned the US against any "adventurous action." According to Reuters, Araghchi told the Saudi foreign minister that any attacks by the US or Israel would be met with a "proportionate response"
Saudi crown prince concerned over US plans to strike Iran – report
According to two US officials who spoke with Axios, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with US President Trump to express his concern over plans for massive new strikes against Iran
This comes as Iran threatens to retaliate by launching attacks against energy and infrastructure facilities in Israel and Gulf countries. According to the report, MBS is trying to urge Trump to de-escalate and not attack