TRUMP: The US is locked and loaded and ready to go against Iran at levels not seen since WWII | LIVE BLOG

Israel heightened its alert on Saturday. This is due to officials assessing that US President Donald Trump was “closer than ever” to ordering a significant attack on Iran, though a final decision had not been made, Channel 12 reported. An Israeli source described tensions as being at a peak and “on the verge of exploding.” This comes as the US Embassy in Jerusalem urges Americans in the Middle East to consider leaving, warning of flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions

Meanwhile, a top US military official is warning that he does not have enough firepower to be able to protect Israel in case of war. According to a defense official who spoke with the Washington Post, General Alexus Grynkewich, head of US European Command, said another Navy destroyer was needed, or he could be forced to prioritize defending the US homeland over Israel. The general warned the Pentagon that he does not have enough naval assets to maintain the current level of protection for Israel against Iranian ballistic missiles. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY