U.S. and UK announce new Iran sanctions following attack on Israel

In response to the recent missile and drone attack against Israel, both the United States and the United Kingdom have declared a series of comprehensive sanctions targeting key figures and entities associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Tehran's defense ministry, and its missile and drone program.

The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching sanctions aimed at leaders and organizations connected to Iran's UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) production, testing facilities, and entities collaborating with the IRGC.

The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on 16 individuals and two entities facilitating Iran's UAV activities and proliferation to IRGC-affiliated groups.

Additionally, five companies providing or purchasing steel production materials for Iran's Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), a US-designated entity, have been sanctioned.

Moreover, the US Commerce Department has introduced new controls to limit Iran's access to certain technologies, further tightening economic restrictions.

Concurrently, the UK has announced sanctions targeting several Iranian military organizations, individuals, and entities involved in Iran's UAV and ballistic missile industries.

U.S. President Joe Biden underscored the commitment to Israel's security, stating, "The United States is committed to Israel’s security. We are committed to the security of our personnel and partners in the region, and we will not hesitate to take all necessary action to hold you accountable."

Biden also emphasized the collective efforts of the G7 nations to increase economic pressure on Iran, noting that over 600 individuals and entities tied to Iran have already been sanctioned by his administration.

In alignment with the U.S. measures, Britain has imposed sanctions on Iranian military entities, including the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the IRGC Navy, in response to Iran's recent aggression against Israel. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had earlier indicated that the G7 nations were coordinating a package of measures against Iran.

The British sanctions targeted a total of 13 entities or individuals.