US completes 13th consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military targets | LIVE BLOG
US Central Command says it targeted Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities
On Thursday, the US military completed its 12th consecutive night of strikes against Iran, working to ‘degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels.' This comes as Trump says he is close to deciding on a ‘massive attack’ against Iran, which he previously claimed would include bridges and nuclear sites. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the press that amid the fighting, Iran is ‘begging us, directly and indirectly, to reach an agreement and open discussions.’ Nevertheless, Rubio echoed Trump’s rhetoric, arguing that it does not seem like Iran is ready to reach an agreement and will ‘therefore continue to pay the price.’
Meanwhile, i24NEWS reported that Israel is ready to join strikes alongside the US if US President Trump shifts his campaign to target the Iranian regime’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. This comes as cities across Israel start to reopen their public bomb shelters amid rising fears of missile attacks from Iran. Ramat Gan was the first city to reopen its shelters, and was immediately followed by Kiryat Gat, Carmiel, and Eilat. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY
Missile sirens sound in Bahrain, first alarm since US completed strikes on Iran
Iran attacked US military facilities in Jordan and Bahrain, state media says
Trump says the US will use frozen funds in its possession to pay for damaged military equipment
In a statement on Truth Social, the president said, 'From this point forth, any and all damage done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the US has in its possession and control'
In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, 'Seizing another nation's assets to pay for unrelated future claims is an incendiary precedent.'
US completes 13th consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military targets
US Central Command says it targeted Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities
CENTCOM says more than 50,000 US service members are currently operating in the Middle East