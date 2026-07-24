US completes 13th consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military targets | LIVE BLOG

On Thursday, the US military completed its 12th consecutive night of strikes against Iran, working to ‘degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels.' This comes as Trump says he is close to deciding on a ‘massive attack’ against Iran, which he previously claimed would include bridges and nuclear sites. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the press that amid the fighting, Iran is ‘begging us, directly and indirectly, to reach an agreement and open discussions.’ Nevertheless, Rubio echoed Trump’s rhetoric, arguing that it does not seem like Iran is ready to reach an agreement and will ‘therefore continue to pay the price.’

Meanwhile, i24NEWS reported that Israel is ready to join strikes alongside the US if US President Trump shifts his campaign to target the Iranian regime’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. This comes as cities across Israel start to reopen their public bomb shelters amid rising fears of missile attacks from Iran. Ramat Gan was the first city to reopen its shelters, and was immediately followed by Kiryat Gat, Carmiel, and Eilat. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY