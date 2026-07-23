US military completes 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iran | LIVE BLOG

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf warned Wednesday that Tehran would not allow other countries in the region to continue exporting oil if Iran's own exports are blocked. "If Iran doesn't sell its oil, no one in the region will sell any," he said, adding that "if our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will be safe."

His remarks come after US President Trump warned that any Iranian attack on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz would trigger strikes on Iranian infrastructure. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY