US military completes 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iran | LIVE BLOG
In addition to striking dozens of Iranian military sites during this month's campaign, US forces have continued enforcing the maritime blockade of Iranian ports, redirecting nine vessles
Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf warned Wednesday that Tehran would not allow other countries in the region to continue exporting oil if Iran's own exports are blocked. "If Iran doesn't sell its oil, no one in the region will sell any," he said, adding that "if our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure will be safe."
His remarks come after US President Trump warned that any Iranian attack on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz would trigger strikes on Iranian infrastructure. READ MORE FROM WEDNESDAY
US House of Representatives passed the defense bill for fiscal year 2027
The text allocates $750 million for US-Israeli cooperation programs, $65 million more than this year:
- 500 million for missile defense
- 100 million for the fight against drones
- 100 million for underground operations
- 50 million for emerging technologies
The project also extends the American system of war stockpiles in Israel and strengthens technological cooperation between the Pentagon and the IDF.
The text still needs to be adopted by the Senate.
US used B-1 during Iran strikes, i24NEWS learns
The US military has begun using bombers in its campaign against Iran, i24NEWS has learned. The first bomber strike was carried out on Tuesday.
US deploys B-1 bomber in strike on IRGC targets - report
The US military reportedly used a B-1 long-range bomber to strike Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran on Tuesday, US officials said, to Axios. This would mark the first deployment of the aircraft since fighting resumed 12 days ago.
Saudi-owned commercial ship attacked in Red Sea by Houthis; crew safe
Saudi Arabia confirmed that a Saudi-owned commercial vessel was attacked while transiting the Red Sea, triggering a fire in the ship's forward section. Authorities said the blaze was contained and that all crew members are safe, with no injuries reported.
Overnight, Kuwait says its air defenses were engaged in an Iranian drone attack
US military completes 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iran
'US forces struck Iranian military targets including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and air defense assets. The strikes further degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels.'
https://x.com/i/web/status/2080130752608399638
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