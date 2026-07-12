US strikes Iran after IRGC attacks ship in Hormuz and declares strait closed ‘until further notice’ | LIVE BLOG

US Central Command (CENTCOM) says its forces launched a third round of strikes against Iran in response to the IRGC attacking a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz

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ARCHIVES — The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships transit the Strait of Hormuz towards the Persian Gulf, Sunday, November 26, 2023
ARCHIVES — The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships transit the Strait of Hormuz towards the Persian Gulf, Sunday, November 26, 2023AP

Lebanon has reportedly agreed to join talks with Israel in Rome next week. Beirut had previously conditioned its participation on Israel withdrawing from positions it holds in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, IRGC-linked Fars News reported that Iranian officials will not hold talks with the US unless Washington changes its stances on subjects like the war in Lebanon as well as accepting Tehran’s arrangements for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and restoring oil exports and related flows to normal levels. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY:

UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar see resumption of Iranian missile and drone attacks

Sunaday morning the UAE’s Ministry of Defense announced their air defenses engaged with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran

Explosions were heard in Doha, with Qatar’s government reportedly sending a security alert to mobile phones

Bahrain also alerted its civilians, urging everyone to seek safe shelter

https://x.com/i/web/status/2076156894532526117

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CENTCOM says it completed a third round of strikes against Iran on Saturday, hitting 140 Iranian targets including missile and drone sites

Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations

Since the beginning of the strikes, CENTCOM has struck more than 300 targets at the direction of the Commander in Chief to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait

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IRGC claims it intercepted and stopped a second ship in the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation to US attacks on Iran

They also said the IRGC targeted the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with ballistic missiles

Explosions reported in Bushehr and Asaluyeh in southern Iran, according to Iranian state TV

At least 17 strikes so far in several areas in southern Iran along the Strait of Hormuz

Iran says the Strait of Hormuz is closed “until further notice” in response to Trump’s demand that Tehran declare the strait open. The IRGC stated the strait will remain closed “until the end of US interference in the region.”

Oman has drafted a proposal to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz through two separately controlled routes – report

According to a source who spoke with CNN, under the agreement, which is yet to be finalized, both corridors would remain open. The Southern Corridor, through Omani territorial waters, would allow free navigation under pre-war conditions

Vessels transiting the Northern Corridor, through Iranian territorial waters, would require prior approval from Iran, although no tolls would be imposed under the deal

US strikes Iran after IRGC attacks ship in Hormuz and declares strait closed ‘until further notice’

US Central Command (CENTCOM) says its forces launched a third round of strikes against Iran in response to the IRGC attacking a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew member is missing and the vessel’s engine room caught fire

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