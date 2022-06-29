Biden announces new US military deployments to Europe

The US will create a permanent headquarters for the Fifth Army Corps in Poland

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced an increase in the size of America's military footprint in Europe as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The commitment to new deployments was made on the second day of the NATO summit in Spain's capital Madrid.

“At a moment Putin has shattered peace in Europe... US and allies are stepping up, proving NATO is more needed than ever, and more important than ever," Biden said.

The US will create a permanent headquarters for the Fifth Army Corps in Poland, deploy an additional rotational brigade to Romania and "enhance" rotational deployments to the Baltics.

The US will also deploy two additional F-35 squadrons to the UK, as well as deploying two additional Navy destroyers to Spain and "additional" air defenses to Germany and Italy.

Biden said the previous day that the US was working on a deal with Spain to increase the number of US Naval destroyers stationed at the Rota Spanish-American naval base. That number has now been increased from four to six.

"This will enhance the bilateral defense relationship between Spain the United States," Biden said at a joint press with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.