EU condemns Ben Gvir's video harassing Gaza flotilla activists

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas sharply criticized Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir after a video surfaced showing him confronting Gaza flotilla activists detained at the port of Ashdod.

“The treatment of the Global Sumud Flotilla activists, including European citizens, was degrading and unacceptable,” Kallas said, adding that Ben Gvir’s conduct was “unworthy of anyone holding office in a democracy.”

The controversy erupted after footage showed Ben Gvir visiting the Ashdod facility where activists were being held following the interception of their vessels by the Israeli navy. In the video, the minister waved an Israeli flag in front of the detainees and declared: “The holiday camp is over. Those who act against the State of Israel will find a determined country. Am Yisrael Chai.”

The incident triggered mounting international backlash, with at least five countries announcing plans to summon Israeli ambassadors in protest over the episode.

Criticism also emerged within Israel’s leadership. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended Israel’s right to stop flotillas attempting to reach Gaza, describing them as pro-Hamas initiatives, but said Ben Gvir’s conduct did not reflect the country’s “values and norms.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar likewise distanced himself from the minister’s actions, accusing Ben Gvir of harming Israel’s international image. Ben Gvir rejected the criticism, insisting that activists supporting Hamas needed to understand that Israel was no longer “a punching bag.”

Australia and New Zealand join mounting int’l criticism and summon Israeli ambassadors after Ben Gvir’s video targeting flotilla activists