Europe in flames: Unprecedented fires in France and Spain, a quarter of a million evacuated

Wildfires raging in Spain and France have so far forced more than 250,000 people to quickly evacuate their homes. This is according to authorities from both countries on Sunday morning.

In France, government officials described the situation as historic and alarming. About 197,000 people were forced to flee their homes, including tens of thousands from the western suburbs of the wine city of Bordeaux, where the flames are raging just about 19 miles from the metropolitan area.

The French Interior Minister, Laurent Nunez, declared that this is "apparently" the largest evacuation the country has ever experienced. At the same time, in Spain, about 70,000 residents were evacuated from the center of the country, and the government in Madrid declared a national state of emergency—the first time in Spain’s history that such a state has been declared due to a forest fire.

"The fire generates winds of its own."

The Prime Minister of France, Sébastien Lecornu, addressed the severity of the situation on his X account and wrote: "The fires ravaging our country have reached unprecedented levels. In Gironde, we are facing a convective fire: a blaze that generates its own winds... Our priority is clear: protecting human lives."

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The French government enlisted the army for the campaign, deploying 1,500 soldiers alongside a massive Airbus A400M Atlas military cargo plane that joined 18 other aircraft. Alarming images were documented in the suburbs of Bordeaux as police went door to door, instructing residents to flee under skies completely blackened by smoke, while some residents in coastal areas were forced to evacuate by boat.

In Spain, the situation is no less severe. Strong winds fanning the flames caused two of the three main fires to merge into one entity west of Madrid. Spain’s Health Minister, Monica Garcia, urged residents of the capital, Madrid, to stay indoors, avoid physical activity outside, and wear masks due to the heavy air pollution and ash covering the area. On Saturday evening, the Spanish Interior Ministry reported the first fatality: a man found lifeless inside a car in a wadi in the Manises area of Valencia, in a separate fire incident.

Europe’s frequent and persistent heat waves, driven by the global climate crisis, are drying up soils and depleting water reserves, making forests a dangerous place. Europe is warming at twice the global average. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that fires have already consumed 130,000 hectares of forests in Spain this year, about a third more than the annual average. In France, more than 98,000 hectares have burned, a “historical record,” according to the Interior Ministry.

In light of the scale of the disaster, the European Union has mobilized to help. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, sent five planes and two helicopters to France, and four additional planes to Spain. Many countries, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Slovakia, have sent firefighting crews and planes.

The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, also announced that he is in close contact with French President Emmanuel Macron, and that helicopters, humanitarian aid, and a German military aircraft are already on their way to support their neighbors at the hotspots of the fire.