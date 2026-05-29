France probes Israel's alleged ‘sexual violence, beatings and humiliation’ of Gaza Flotilla activists

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced Friday that he has referred allegations concerning the detention conditions of French nationals arrested by Israel during the interception of the “Gaza Flotilla” to the French judiciary.

Speaking to France Inter radio, Barrot said he had acted after receiving a report from France’s consul general in Turkey detailing alleged mistreatment of French citizens detained during the operation.

According to the minister, the report includes allegations of “sexual violence, exposure to cold, beatings, and repeated humiliations” against French nationals. Barrot said the accusations could constitute criminal offenses and warranted judicial review.

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The announcement adds further strain to already tense relations between Paris and Jerusalem. Last week, France barred Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir from entering the country following the circulation of images showing flotilla activists kneeling with their hands tied after being intercepted at sea.

Lawyers representing the French activists sharply criticized the French government’s response, calling it a “sham conviction” and accusing authorities of failing to adequately protect the detainees. The legal team said it plans to file formal complaints in the coming days alleging “humiliations, sexual violence, and acts of torture” committed against their clients during detention.

The incident stems from Israel’s interception of a flotilla of approximately fifty vessels that departed Turkey on May 14 with the stated goal of challenging the blockade on Gaza. Israeli authorities said 430 activists, including 37 French nationals, were detained during the operation and later expelled on Thursday.

Israeli officials have not publicly responded in detail to the allegations, though Israeli authorities previously accused some flotilla participants of staging injuries and provoking confrontations during the operation.