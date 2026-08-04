A deeply historic and emotional ceremony took place in Kyiv on the yahrzeit (Hebrew anniversary of passing) of Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson, father of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Schneerson. A commemorative plaque was unveiled at Lukianivska Detention Center, where the renowned rabbi was imprisoned 86 years ago by the Soviet regime solely for continuing his work as a rabbi and spiritual leader of the Jewish people.

This historic recognition follows months of efforts led by Kyiv Chief Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, who also serves as Chief Rabbi of the Ukrainian Prison Service, together with his son, Rabbi Ariel Markovitch, who coordinates Jewish activities in prisons throughout Ukraine.

The ceremony was attended by the prison's director and deputy director, who jointly unveiled the plaque detailing Rabbi Levi Yitzchak's arrest and imprisonment, along with one of his reflections written during his incarceration.

In a particularly notable moment, the prison director publicly expressed regret over the injustice inflicted on the Lubavitcher Rebbe's father. He acknowledged that Rabbi Levi Yitzchak had committed no crime other than remaining faithful to his religious mission and to the Jewish people. He emphasized that this dark chapter of history must be preserved so future generations never forget the religious persecution of the Soviet era.

As part of the ceremony, a copy of Nitzotzei Levi Yitzchak, a collection inspired by Rabbi Levi Yitzchak's Torah teachings, was donated to the prison library to be made available to Jewish inmates.

"Where the Soviet regime once sought to silence the voice of Judaism, there now stands a permanent memorial honoring the courage, sacrifice, and mesirut nefesh (self-sacrifice) of Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson," said Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, describing the event as "a historic achievement" and a moving restoration of historical memory.