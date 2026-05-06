London Police create new unit to protect Jewish community from surge of antisemitic attacks

London’s police have announced the creation of a new specialized unit aimed at strengthening security for the city’s Jewish community, following a surge in antisemitic incidents.

The unit, known as the “community protection team,” will initially include around 100 additional officers. Its role will focus on maintaining a visible presence in neighborhoods considered at higher risk, particularly those vulnerable to potential terrorist threats. Authorities say the initiative is designed to improve coordination, speed up response times, and rely more heavily on intelligence to prevent attacks.

The move comes after a string of troubling incidents. Among them is a recent arson attack targeting a former synagogue in east London. Days earlier, two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, an area with a large Jewish population. A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in what investigators are treating as a terrorism-related case.

Other recent attacks have raised further alarm. In March, four ambulances belonging to the Jewish emergency service Hatzola were destroyed in an arson attack. In separate incidents, bottles believed to contain flammable substances were thrown at two synagogues.

Police report that more than 80 arrests have been made over the past four weeks in connection with antisemitic hate crimes and arson cases. Investigators are also examining possible links to Iran, amid an already tense international climate.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley described the new unit as a significant step in addressing threats against Jewish communities in the UK. He has previously indicated that the force could expand further, potentially reaching up to 300 officers, including armed specialists.

Officials emphasized that increasing protection for the Jewish community will not come at the expense of security for other groups.

The new unit is intended both to reassure residents and to help prevent further violence, as authorities work to contain a rise in antisemitic attacks across the capital.