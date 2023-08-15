Brazilian girl dies after being stung by America's most dangerous scorpion

Jamili Vitoria Duarte was rushed by her mother, Patricia, to the medical center in the city of Pirsicaba, in the state of São Paulo, but did not survive

A 5-year-old Brazilian girl has died after being stung by South America's most dangerous scorpion.

Jamili Vitoria Duarte was rushed by her mother, Patricia, to the medical center in the city of Piracicaba, in the state of São Paulo, but did not survive.

The girl's mother told reporters that the medical center had wasted precious time and made the little girl wait a full hour before admitting that they didn't have the appropriate serum to treat her child. Patricia then evacuated her daughter to another hospital, but it was already too late.

The youngster suffered a heart attack from being stung at 2 a.m., before being pronounced dead 6 hours later.

An investigation by local authorities revealed that Jamili had been stung by a scorpion considered one of the world's most dangerous species.

A spokespersons for São Paulo's Ministry of Health has since announced that the appropriate serum was indeed available at the hospital's inventory.

Police have launched a separate investigation to understand why the medical worker did not find the serum in the hospital's inventory.