From Israel to Venezuela: emergency team deploys to help quake victims

The advance team of Israel's emergency aid delegation has arrived in Venezuela following the devastating earthquake that struck the country, beginning preparations to assist local authorities in reconstruction and disaster response efforts.

The delegation is led by Israel's Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Yoad Magen, representing the Foreign Ministry, and Brig. Gen. Elad Edri, Chief of Staff of the IDF Home Front Command, who is leading the military component of the mission.

According to Israeli officials, the team immediately began a series of meetings with Venezuelan authorities, emergency services and other partners to assess conditions on the ground, identify priority needs, coordinate joint operations and finalize plans for the deployment of Israeli experts.

Additional members of the Israeli delegation are expected to arrive in the coming days. Once preparations are complete, specialist teams will begin working alongside local authorities to support recovery efforts and share Israel's expertise in earthquake response, emergency management and disaster relief operations.

The deployment comes despite the absence of diplomatic relations between Israel and Venezuela. Israeli officials have emphasized that the mission is purely humanitarian, aimed at assisting those affected by the disaster and supporting local rescue and reconstruction efforts.