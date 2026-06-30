FM Sa’ar on delegation to Venezuela: ‘Support for people in times of tragedy transcends politics’

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar defended Israel's decision to send a humanitarian relief mission to Venezuela following the powerful earthquake that struck the country, stressing that the effort was driven by humanitarian considerations despite the absence of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Speaking to a delegation of around 70 evangelical leaders from Latin America during a visit organized by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sa'ar said Israel had deployed a rescue team consisting of Home Front Command search-and-rescue specialists and Foreign Ministry personnel to assist in relief operations.

"We do not have diplomatic relations with Venezuela, but we sent a rescue mission to help those affected by the terrible tragedy that has befallen the Venezuelan people," Sa'ar said. "Helping people in these difficult moments has nothing to do with politics. It is a humanitarian act."

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The delegation includes evangelical leaders, academics, media representatives, and other influential figures from several Latin American countries. The visit is intended to strengthen ties with Israel, provide participants with a deeper understanding of the country's current realities, and demonstrate their support for Israel and the Jewish people.