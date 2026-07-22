Israel concludes earthquake aid mission in Venezuela, to continue remote support

The joint delegation from the Foreign Ministry and the IDF departed under the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. This after its mission was initially extended at the request of Venezuelan authorities in light of its contribution to reconstruction efforts.

Upon the delegation's return to Israel, professional support from Israeli teams of experts will continue.

More than 50 professionals from the Foreign Ministry, the IDF and the National Emergency Management Authority took part in the delegation. Home Front Command personnel led professional activities in the field, while the Foreign Ministry led political coordination and work with Venezuelan authorities.

At an appreciation meeting, Interim President Delcy Rodriguez thanked the delegation members for their contribution to addressing the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes which struck the South American country. During the meeting, a summary of activity and the main points of a rehabilitation plan formulated with Venezuelan authorities were presented. This plan will continue to serve as the basis for professional support after the field activity concludes.

Israel's foreign ministry says the delegation's activity received a wide response and appreciation from Venezuelan leadership, professional bodies and the public, highlighting Israel's willingness to provide professional assistance in times of crisis.