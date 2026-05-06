Israeli President Isaac Herzog lands in Panama City as part of an official visit to Central America

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is officially starting the first leg of his four-day trip to Central America, landing in Panama City, Panama. This is the first-ever visit by an Israeli President to Panama.

In a statement on X, Herzog wrote, "I look forward to meeting with my friend President Jose Raúl Molino," as they work to strengthen ties between Israel and Panama. He also thanked Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez for the warm welcome. While there, the two presidents plan to discuss deepening relations and promoting cooperation between the two countries. This follows their meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, back in January, during which it was agreed to continue the strategic relationship between the countries.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2052010714835919130 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

After Panama, the Israeli president will then travel to Costa Rica for the inauguration ceremony of the incoming president, Laura Fernandez Delgado. While he was officially invited by the outgoing president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chavez Robles, both presidents appear as supporters of the State of Israel.

But this trip is not purely political. Herzog also plans to meet with the leadership and members of the local Jewish communities in both Panama and Costa Rica.