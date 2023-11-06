UNRWA teachers accused of glorifying Hamas, calling for massacres

Israeli non-profit issues a report documenting 14 UNRWA teachers' support for terrorist attack on October 7

The Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se), an Israeli non-profit, on Monday released a report 'Texbooks and Terror'. The text documents 14 of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) teachers' stance on Hamas' attack against Israel on October 7.

The report cites social media posts made by the UNRWA staff on October 7. For one, the report cites a Facebook posts made by Afaf Talab, allegedly to be a Gaza-based UNRWA teacher, where "the Hamas massacre is described as the 'first real victory' on the way to liberating all of Palestine, while praising the destruction of Israeli communities 'with 1000 men in 3 hours' causing 'entire cities emptied out in one night'... She called on October 23 for God to 'destroy the Jews.'"

AP Photo/Adel Hana UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini plays soccer with students during a UNRWA summer camp in Gaza.

According to the report, Ranoosh Salah, who "identifies herself as an UNRWA teacher," called October 7 "an unforgettable glorious morning." Another UNRWA teacher living in Gaza, Ebrahim Al Azaiza, referred to the footage of rocket hitting civil infrastructure in Israel as "splendid sight."

IMPACT-se claimed that the document provides evidence of "the connection between material taught in UNRWA schools and the atrocities committed on October 7, reflecting years of hate-teaching."

The authors stated that over 100 Hamas terrorists who are known to have committed acts of terrorism graduated from the UNRWA-run schools. "In a vehicle of one of the terrorists who participated in the massacres against Israeli families on October 7, which was found in Israel, an UNRWA diploma was found."

IMPACT-se also stated that the UNRWA schools "teach the Palestinian Authority curriculum which is replete with antisemitism and encourages violence. In addition, UNRWA staff produce harmful material of their own which is also taught in these schools."

Earlier on Monday, UNRWA reported 88 members of staff killed since October 7. This is the highest death toll of the UN fatalities "ever recorded in a single conflict,” read a joint statement from the major UN agencies.