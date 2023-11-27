WATCH: “They went in to kill, and raided shelves instead” — New Oct 7 CCTV footage

Dozens of terrorists approached the station, firing indiscriminately, while the employees sought refuge, narrowly avoiding the terrorists' attention

CCTV footage from a gas station near Kisui and Menen Junction has surfaced, showcasing a close encounter between station employees and Hamas terrorists on October 7.

The footage reveals two employees, recognizing the imminent danger as gunshots echoed outside, swiftly retreating to the store's rear, eventually locking themselves in a refrigerated room.

Dozens of terrorists approached the station, firing indiscriminately, while the employees sought refuge, narrowly avoiding the terrorists' attention.

The attackers, part of an onslaught attributed to Hamas, stormed the station, aggressively searching for staff. Miraculously, the two employees, one Jewish and the other an Israeli Arab, successfully remained concealed in the refrigerated room. The terrorists, failing to locate them, resorted to looting the store.

Hamas terrorists enter a Kibbutz in southern Israel

The incident typifies the brutality of the Hamas assault, illustrating the militants' willingness to target any Israeli individual, irrespective of ethnicity or background.

Tragically, similar scenarios unfolded elsewhere on October 7, with other Israelis not having the same safe outcome as they sought shelter from attacks.