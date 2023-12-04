Israel raises warning level for traveling to 80 countries, including in Western Europe

The National Security Council particularly urge travelers to avoid any manifestation of their Jewish and Israeli identity abroad

The Israeli National Security Council (NSC) raised its travel warning levels for various countries, in most continents, due to intensifying threats from Iran and Hamas, as well as increased anti-Semitic incidents and attempted attacks against Jews and Israelis around the world.

The new guidance issued a raised level 2 warning of heightened vigilance for several countries in Western Europe, namely the UK, France, Germany and Russia; in South America, namely Brazil and Argentina; as well as Australia.

A more severe level 3 warning of avoiding non-essential travel war issued for certain countries in Africa, namely South Africa and Eritrea; and Central Asia, namely Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

The NSC advised the Israeli public to think carefully about the need to travel abroad over the next few weeks, to choose their destinations carefully and to follow security recommendations.

National Security Council Travel warning map released by the Israeli National Security Council. Yellow symbolizes level 2 warning; Orange level 3 warning; and Red is the highest level 4.

It particularly recommended to avoid high-risk areas, such as Arab and Middle Eastern countries, the North Caucasus, Iran's neighboring countries and certain Muslim countries in Asia.

Travelers were also advised to avoid anti-Israel demonstrations, to remain vigilant and not to openly display Israeli or Jewish symbols. Following a similar warning a month ago.