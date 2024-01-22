English
October 7 conspiracies spreading in U.S. - report

Israel behind the October 7 massacres, IDF kidnapping the hostages and other conspiracy theories on the Israel-Hamas war are gaining popularity online

i24NEWS
Burnt homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz, January 18, 2024.
Burnt homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz, January 18, 2024.Eyal Radoshitzky

Disinformation campaigns have accompanied the Israel-Hamas war from its very beginning and have spread far outside the Middle East. In the United States, conspiracy theories around the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel are on the rise, reported on Monday The Washington Post.

For one, the October 7 deniers claim that it was the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) who massacred the southern Israeli communities. The "ambush" is said to have been staged by the Israeli authorities to justify the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
The graves of residents of Kibbutz Be'eri murdered by Hamas on October 7.Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

"Hashtags linking Israel to “false flag” - a staged event that casts blame on another party - tripled on services including TikTok, Reddit and 4chan in the weeks after the attacks," said the report citing the Network Contagion Research Institute, a nonprofit tracking disinformation.

"So basically the Hamas attack was a false flag for Israel to occupy Gaza and kill Palestinians," reads a recent post on the Reddit forum r/LateStageCapitalism, cited by The Washington Post. “Expected behaviour from nazi wannabes.”

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Anat Meir and her baby mourn her husband, soldier David Meir, killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7, the 30th day after his funeral at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem, November 8, 2023.Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Another claim suggests that 136 Hamas hostages, many of whom remain in captivity in Gaza, were in fact kidnapped by the Israeli military.

On top of that, the October 7 deniers claim that the U.S. orchestrated the scheme, reported The Washington Post.

Miriam Alster/FLASH90
People walk by photographs of civilians held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, January 13, 2024Miriam Alster/FLASH90

As the report points out, such narratives spill from the Internet into the real world, with people justifying vandalism of the Hamas hostages posters from London to Chicago.

“There’s a built-in audience that wants to deny that Jews are the victims of atrocity and furthers the notion that Jews are secretly behind everything,” Joel Finkelstein, chief science officer at NCRI, told The Washington Post.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90
Israelis released from being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza and families of those still being held hostage attend a press conference for the foreign media in Kibbutz Be'eri, southern Israel.Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

Disinformation appears to be a challenge within Israel too. Earlier on Friday, a Haaretz investigation exposed such a campaign, orchestrated by an Egyptian expatriate affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

