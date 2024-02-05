WATCH: Close combat between IDF and Hamas terrorists in civilian clothing

In the ongoing conflict in the densely-populated urban areas of Khan Yunis, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Paratroopers Brigade engaged in close-quarters combat with a terrorist operative dressed in civilian clothing, according to recently released footage.

The IDF operations unfolded near the residence of the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade.

The paratroopers identified an armed terrorist operative, disguised in civilian attire, equipped with grenades and a knife. The situation escalated when the terrorist advanced toward the IDF forces, throwing a grenade in their direction.

In response to the imminent threat, the IDF soldiers swiftly recognized the danger, retaliated, and neutralized the assailant at close range.The IDF troops emerged unscathed from the encounter.

IDF Spokesperson

The IDF says the incident serves as another example of Hamas employing a strategy where terrorists operate under the cover of civilians during military activities.