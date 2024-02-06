Hamas, through a statement delivered after consultations with its' factions, confirmed that it had responded to the ceasefire proposal with a positive outlook.

The statement highlighted Hamas' goals of a "complete ceasefire, provision of relief and reconstruction, lifting the blockade on Gaza, and facilitating a prisoner exchange."

U.S. President Biden responded to the news saying, "There has been a response from Hamas – but it seems to be a little over the top. We are not sure where it is going and we continue to negotiate."

Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, has expressed optimism following Hamas' response to the proposed ceasefire framework, indicating a positive direction in negotiations.

The Prime Minister stated, "We received an answer from Hamas regarding the framework of the deal. The response included several comments, but in general, the direction is positive. We are optimistic, we have forwarded our response to Israel."

The response from Hamas comes after consultations with mediators in Qatar and Egypt, underscoring the pivotal role of these countries in facilitating negotiations between Hamas and Israel. Hamas also expressed gratitude towards Egypt, Qatar, and other nations involved in efforts.

in their statement, Hamas said, "As we salute our people and their legendary steadfastness and valiant resistance, especially in the Gaza Strip, we affirm all factions are continuing to defend our people, on the path to ending the occupation and realizing their legitimate national rights to their land and sanctities."

This comes as reports run rampant of Gazan civilians protesting against Hamas, asking the IDF to stay.